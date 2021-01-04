Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2011 Homemade Smoker Trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the pick for “Stolen Auto Day” is a 2011 Homemade Smoker Trailer.
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating the trailer, reported stolen on Dec. 11, 2020.
The trailer, said the report, is a 2011 Homemade 12′ trailer, TX license 43298G. This trailer was equipped with a white roof, a large smoker and has a Texas flag painted on it.
Tips for the location of the trailer or about the person who stolen are asked to be called in to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3 Tips app.
APD said that a tip leading to the recovery of the trailer or arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds others to, “Say It Here.”
