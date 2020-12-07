Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2008 Stao camping trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced this week’s choice for ‘Stolen Auto Day’ is a 2008 Stao camping trailer.

The Amarillo Police Department says this vehicle was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Fannin on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The trailer should, says APD, display Texas license B07-9863 and the last six of the VIN are EJ8620.

If you know the location of this trailer or who stole it, APD asks you call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or through the P3 Tips app.

APD says a tip leading to the recovery of the trailer and/or arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask locals to, “Say It Here.”

The photo provided is similar to the trailer stolen.