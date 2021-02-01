Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2008 Hummer H3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 2008 blue Hummer H3 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

According to APD, this vehicle was reported stolen from the 3600 block of NE 10th Ave. on Monday Jan. 11.

The vehicle should display Texas license BZB-6584 and the last six of the VIN are 165152.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, APD asks that you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000, said the APD.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks everyone to, “Say It Here.”

(Photograph provided is not the actual one that was stolen)