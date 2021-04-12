Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2003 Harley Davidson Road King

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help searching for a 2003 Harley Davidson Road King, reported stolen from the 700 block of S. Philadelphia St. on Saturday, March 20.
According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the motorcycle was taken during a burglary. The motorcycle should display Texas license 443-C3S and the last six of the VIN are 951988.
If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.
According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
