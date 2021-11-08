Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 1995 Homemade Custom Camper

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a white 1995 Homemade Custom Camper, which was reported stolen on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the camper was stolen from the 4600 block of Pioneer Lane. It should display Texas License, 018736H.



A detailed look of the 1995 Homemade Custom Camper provided by the Amarillo Police Department.

If you know the location of this trailer or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.