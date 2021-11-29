Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 1988 Jayco Pop-up trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a white 1988 Jayco Pop-up trailer, which was reported stolen on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the camper was stolen from the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. It should display Texas License, 5RB886.

If you know the location of this trailer or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.