Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 1970 Ford Mustang

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a orange 1970 Ford Mustang, which was reported stolen on Sunday, Oct. 3.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the trailer was stolen from the 800 block of SW. 7th. It should display Texas License, MPC-2137, and the last six of the VIN are 107663.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.