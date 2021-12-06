Amarillo Crime Stoppers seek information regarding stolen 2017 Jeep

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for information from the community regarding a 2017 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was reported stolen earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 8300 block of Amarillo Blvd. Dec. 2. Officials report that the vehicle has a temporary Texas license plate of 36229D1 and the last six digits of the vehicle’s identification number are 902871.

Officials are asking if individuals know the location of the vehicle or know the individual who stole the vehicle, they should call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or contact the organization through the P3 Tips mobile application. If the tip leads to the recovery of the vehicle or the arrest of the subject, an individual can earn a reward of up to $1,000.