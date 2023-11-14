CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that law enforcement from the Amarillo and Canyon areas are seeking information on an alleged burglary that occurred at the West Texas A&M Football Stadium on Oct. 28.

According to the crime stoppers and the WT Police Department, several bottles of liquor and WT memorabilia were allegedly taken from the private suites of the stadium during the early morning hours of Oct. 28.

Security footage of the building at the time, according to officials, showed four people hauling allegedly stolen items out of the building in a large trash can.

Anyone with information on the incident or the people involved were asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online or through the P3 Tips App. A tip leading to an arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.