AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a man who allegedly held a cellphone over a changing room in the mall and recorded another person.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the man left the store after the person he was allegedly recording noticed the phone. He was described as a man with a tattooed sleeve on his left arm from his elbow down to his wrist.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or by using the P3 Tips App. A tip leading to an arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.