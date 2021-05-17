Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for stolen 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a stolen 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day.”

According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Rushmore Dr. on Friday (May 14). The vehicle should display Texas license KDX-1445 and the last six of the VIN are 040596.



via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

Said Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.