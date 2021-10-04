Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for stolen 2016 Jeep Wrangler

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for help finding a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler, reported stolen from the 5600 block of S. Bell on Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the vehicle should show Texas license LDD-8737 and the last six of the VIN are 259656.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, the Crime Stoppers said it’s possible to earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.