Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for stolen 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for help finding a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, reported stolen from the 7800 block of Continental Parkway Sept. 25.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the vehicle should show Texas license BURR and the last six of the VIN are 932775.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, the Crime Stoppers said it’s possible to earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.