Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for stolen 2014 GMC Sierra

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a 2014 GMC Sierra, reported stolen on Sunday.

On Aug. 8, the Crime Stoppers said the GMC was reported stolen from the 500 block of S. Florida. The vehicle should display Texas license BZN-2336 and the last six of the VIN are 241729.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.