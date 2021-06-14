Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for stolen 2012 Ford F-150

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a silver 2012 Ford F-150, reported stolen from the 3400 block of South Coulter on June 12.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the Ford should display Texas license LSW-5870 and the last six of the VIN are E19205.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.