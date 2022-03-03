AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers on social media, Rocky Allen Bowers was reported as wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for a violation relating to the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Bowers was described by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers as 62 years old, 5’11”, 225 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Bowers’ location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or submit a tip online at amapolice.org or through the P3 tips app. If your tip leads to his arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.