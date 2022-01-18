Amarillo Police identify forgery suspect in ‘Crime of the Week’ case

Update (10:35 a.m.):

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that the suspect in this case has been identified. This case continues to be under investigation by the department.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a forgery suspect after an incident in December 2021 for its “Crime of the Week.”





According to a news release from the Amarillo Crime Stoppers organization, an unknown individual was spotted passing a forged check at a local bank. The individual was driving a Chevrolet with unknown Colorado tags.

Individuals who have information about the crime or know the suspect are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers organization at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’s website or by using the P3 Tips mobile application. If a tip leads to an arrest, an individual can receive a reward up to $1,000.