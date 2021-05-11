Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect, caught on camera at a storage facility on Sunday, May 2.

On May 2, the Amarillo Police Department reported that officers responded to a storage facility on the 1700 block of N. Western. Said police, the suspect was seen on camera forcibly entering the units.

The APD said they discovered power tools were taken during this incident.



The suspect appears, described by police, to be a slender man in his early to mid-twenties, wearing glasses, and having a thin mustache.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

