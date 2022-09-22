AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Omar Martin Cabrera Jr., wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on “two counts of Burglary of a Habitation.”

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Cabrera was described as a 23-year-old man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Cabrera’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. A person who gives a tip that leads to his arrest, according to officials, could earn a reward of $300.