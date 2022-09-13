AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding an Aug. 20 burglary in the area of the 6700 block of Columbia Lane.

According to the Crime Stoppers, at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, an unknown man allegedly burglarized a home on Columbia Lane. The man arrived in a Ford or Lincoln SUV, and later left the scene with an electric lawn mower from the home.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspect was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip at amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips app. A tip leading to an arrest, said Crime Stoppers, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.