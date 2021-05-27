Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding Ruby Annamarie Soliz, wanted for two counts of “burglary of habitation w / intent to commit other felony” by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Soliz is described by police as a 20 year old woman, 5’04” tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Ruby’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.