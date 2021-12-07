Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for ‘beef jerky thiefs,’ offering up to $1,000 reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an announcement including photos of the suspects, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding two people police said, “have committed several beef jerky thefts at local convenience stores totaling over $1,000.”

The Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying the suspects. Those with information on the thefts or those involved, officials asked for a call to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

Tips leading to an arrest could earn up to $1,000, according to police.