AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help locating Isaac Joel Chavez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to crime stoppers, Chavez was described as a 27-year-old man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Chavez’ location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. A tip leading to his arrest, according to officials, could earn a reward of $300.