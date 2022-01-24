Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 2020 white Toyota 4Runner for ‘Stolen Auto Day’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s help in locating a 2020 white Toyota 4Runner for its most recent “Stolen Auto Day.”

According to information sent out by the organization Monday morning, a 2020 white Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen Thursday (Jan. 20) from the 7800 block of Jake London Dr. The vehicle is reported as having the Texa license plate NDT-9563 and the last six digits of the VIN are 778830.

If anyone has any information on the location of the vehicle or if someone knows who stole the vehicle, they are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Individuals can also submit tips by using the P3 tips mobile application. If a tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, individuals can earn a reward of up to $1,000.