Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 2020 Honda Ruckus Scooter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a black 2020 Honda Ruckus Scooter, reported stolen from the 1900 block of Kirkland on Sept. 9.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the scooter should display Texas license 702-W3X and the last six of the VIN are 803355. 

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

