AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a red 2012 Cadillac CTS for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day.” The Cadillac was reported stolen from the 2600 block of SE 10th on Sunday, March 6.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the Cadillac should have a Texas license, MZC-7762, and the last six of the VIN were reported to be 129331.

Anyone with information on the location of the Cadillac or who stole it was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. An anonymous tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

