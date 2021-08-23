Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 2010 Ford F-450

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a 2010 Ford F-450 pickup, reported stolen from a Claude, Texas, drilling company.

The report came from 4M Drilling Company in Claude on Aug. 8, according to Crime Stoppers. The pickup should display Texas license LKM-6373 and the last six of the VIN are A20586. 

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers said that an anonymous tip leading to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss