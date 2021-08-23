Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 2010 Ford F-450

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a 2010 Ford F-450 pickup, reported stolen from a Claude, Texas, drilling company.

The report came from 4M Drilling Company in Claude on Aug. 8, according to Crime Stoppers. The pickup should display Texas license LKM-6373 and the last six of the VIN are A20586.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers said that an anonymous tip leading to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

