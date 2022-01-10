Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding a red 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, reported stolen from the 4700 block of South Virginia on Friday, Jan. 7.

According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle should show a Texas license plate and the last six of the VIN are “PSF-0301.”

Those with information on the location of the Chevrolet, or on the person or people who stole it, were asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app. An anonymous tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect, according to officials, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss