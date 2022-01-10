Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding a red 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, reported stolen from the 4700 block of South Virginia on Friday, Jan. 7.

According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle should show a Texas license plate and the last six of the VIN are “PSF-0301.”

Those with information on the location of the Chevrolet, or on the person or people who stole it, were asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app. An anonymous tip leading to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the suspect, according to officials, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.