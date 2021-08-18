Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for information from the public about two armed robbery suspects.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officers were called to an armed robbery on Aug. 11 at around 9:45 p.m., at a convenience store on the 2200 block of S. Polk. Two unknown men entered the store with handguns and demanded money from the register, according to police.



via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

The two men left the store on foot with “an undisclosed amount of money”, said the APD. No injuries were reported.

Footage related to the incident was included in the Crime Stoppers’ report.

If you have information about this crime or know who the suspects are, the APD asked that you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.