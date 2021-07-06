Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for answers after Splash Pad vandalism

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help after the Splash Pad at Medi-Park was vandalized, still working to solve the crime as the summer heat makes itself at home.

The vandalism was discovered on June 27. The Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspects caused over $25,000 worth of damage to the site, originally purchased by Southwest Ambucs.





If you have information about this crime, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.