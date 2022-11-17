AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.”

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials noted that a tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.