AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a KB2 Dropkeled Gyrocopter which was reported stolen on Wednesday, May 3.

According to Crime Stoppers, the gyrocopter was stolen from the 1000 block of Sunset Terrace. It should display tail number N243ST and before it was stolen the front fairing had been removed.



via Amarillo Police Department

If you know the location of this gyrocopter or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Officials said that you can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.