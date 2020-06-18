Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Tammie Kathleen Lundegreen

Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 27-year-old Tammie Kathleen Lundegreen. 

Lundegreen is wanted by the Texas Parole Board for Parole Violation – Harassment of Public Servant. 

Lundegreen is 5’04” tall, 135lbs, green eyes and brown hair. 

If you know Lundegreen’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

