Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Tammie Kathleen Lundegreen

Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 27-year-old Tammie Kathleen Lundegreen.
Lundegreen is wanted by the Texas Parole Board for Parole Violation – Harassment of Public Servant.
Lundegreen is 5’04” tall, 135lbs, green eyes and brown hair.
If you know Lundegreen’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police presence on Avondale
- 10 last-minute Father’s Day ideas for 2020
- Mistaken identity? Some Texans think mostly-harmless cicada killer wasps are Asian giant hornets
- Coronavirus Puts Squeeze On Disaster Relief
- Calhoun man arrested accused of 400 counts of Child Pornography, 100 counts of Crimes Against Nature