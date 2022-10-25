AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run that left one dead on Sept. 16.

The Crime Stoppers reported that at around 12:00 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers were called to the 3200 block of IH 40 on a “major accident.”

Officers found 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore dead with Crime Stoppers reporting that Moore had been in a wheelchair and on the outside lane of traffic.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers detailed that Moore was hit by a westbound vehicle and that the suspect left the scene in a 2009-2019 white Ram 1500 pickup based on evidence that investigators found. Crime Stoppers noted that the vehicle likely had front-end damage while the passenger-side headlight assembly will be missing.

If you have any information about this case or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

ou can also submit your anonymous tip by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.