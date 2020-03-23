Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen cook trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a stolen 2019 red Cook Trailer.

It was reported stolen from the 1600 block of I-40 W. on Sunday, March 15th. The last six of the VIN are 022387. The trailer had 2 large Tiernan smokers and 2 chrome tool boxes mounted to it.

The photo used of the cook trailer is similar to the actual trailer that has been stolen. Walker Ranch did not have their trailer stolen.

If you know the location of this trailer or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: