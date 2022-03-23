AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s help in identifying a recent debit card abuse suspect.

In a post made to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’s Facebook page, officials said that the unknown suspect was seen on camera using a stolen debit card to make purchases at a number of local convenience stores in Amarillo in February.







Officials are asking individuals to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 if they know who the suspect is. People can also submit anonymous tips using the P3 tips mobile application. If a tip leads to an arrest, individuals can earn a reward of up to $1,000.