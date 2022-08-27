AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect for a burglary that occurred in the 1200 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. on Thursday, August 18th.

Officials stated that the suspect forced entry through the roof to gain access inside. The suspect then left the business with a large amount of property: including electronics and jewelry. The suspect is described as a taller male covered in all black clothing.

Officials stated that if anyone has any information they are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. People can also submit an anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.

Officials also stated that if your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.