Amarillo Crime Stoppers increases reward on 2 armed robbery cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers increased the reward up to $2,000 on two armed robbery cases in the Amarillo area.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the first robbery case was reported on Aug. 11, at 9:43 p.m. where APD officers were called to an armed robbery at a Toot’ N Totum store located at 2222 S. Polk. APD said that two unknown men entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded money from the register. The suspects then left the store on foot with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to APD.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a second case was reported on Aug. 20, at 10:57 p.m. where APD officers were called to an armed robbery at the Toot’ N Totum store located at 211 S. Western. APD said that an unknown man entered the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the register. APD believes the suspect is the same suspect from two other robberies reported the same night. APD describes the suspect as a black male, around 5’02 tall.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have increased the reward up to $2,000 and if you have any information on these robberies, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said.