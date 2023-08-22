AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Nearly nine months after 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on North Givens Avenue, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers have increased the reward for information related to her death to $2,000.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, on Nov. 13, 2022, Lilly was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. At the time of the initial investigation, officials said that they had received multiple tips from the community, but no suspect was ever identified.

“You know, there may be something that somebody knows that they might think, ‘They don’t need to know that,’ and it could be the key that we’re looking for,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas at the time, “So at this point, you know, it really is just a who done it. And now we’re just trying to figure out who did it.”

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked that anyone with information related to the case call 806-374-4400 or submit a tip through amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. A tip leading to an arrest, according to officials, could earn a reward of up to $2,000.