AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday that the reward for information related to a March shooting that killed 21-year-old Jarvaurian Penns and injured two teenage girls has been increased to $5,000.

As noted by officials and in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo police were called to a local hospital at around 4:45 a.m. on March 26 on a report of three people who had been shot and dropped off by a private vehicle. Penns was pronounced dead at the time, and both a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old girl were hospitalized with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators said they were told that the shooting had taken place near Amarillo Boulevard and North McMasters Street, though other information has been limited. In April, officials also asked the community for information and at the time offered a reward of $1,000.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit tips either online at amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App. A tip leading to an arrest, said officials, could earn the increased reward of $5,000.