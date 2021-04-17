Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosts 14th annual ‘Shred It’ day, aimed at preventing ID theft

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Helping people keep their identities safe was the goal, as Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosted its 14th annual “Shred It” day today. Crime Stoppers said the event highlights helping people protect their identities by shredding old paperwork, much of which contains sensitive information, such as addresses and social security numbers.

“Shred It” day was held at Market Street United along with Document Shredding and Storage and the event benefits Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

“This is a simple way for people to protect themselves from becoming a victim,” said Cpl. Scott Welling of Amarillo Crime Stoppers. “The only thing that we are asking is that you give some support to Crime Stoppers. Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers are both non-profits. So we’ve been hit hard this last year too. So we’re asking for whatever little bit people can give to help us and help with our operating expenses for the programs.”

ACS officials said not only does the event help prevent identity theft, but it also reduces the amount of paper that would normally end up in the city landfill.