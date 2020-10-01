AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Michael Deanthony Andrews.
According to APD, Andrews is a black male, 29 years old, around 6’00” tall and 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Andrews is reported wanted by APD for Credit/Debit Card Abuse and Theft of Property.
Any information can be given to Amarillo Crime Stoppers through 806-374-4400, submitted online at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 tips app.
Tips leading to the arrest of Andrews, APD says, could earn a reward of $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to “Say It Here”.
