Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – William Gilmore

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ as William Allen Gilmore.

Gilmore is described as a man, 72 years old, 6’01” tall, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for ‘Burglary of a Habitation and Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation.’

If you know William’s location, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, and Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.