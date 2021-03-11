Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Treavin Evans, wanted for probation violation, assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is searching for Treavin Tremon Evans, wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violation – Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation.

Evens is described as 21 years old, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Treavin’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The APD said that if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.