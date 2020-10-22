Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Roman Ruiz

Good morning folks. The wind is strong to start the day, and it won't die down at least until tomorrow night. We'll go from lows in the 50s and 60s to afternoon temperatures in the 80s and low 90s with winds blasting at 20 to 30 mph after midday. The wildfire danger will be high for our western counties, so please avoid any outdoor burning. The dryline is with us and there is a chance for a few thunderstorms to develop over the southeastern Texas Panhandle and the Rolling Plains after 5 pm. Lightning is a concern but there will be the possibility of strong downburst winds and hail.

Then tomorrow morning, the wind turns in from the north, staying strong, and cools us down to lows in the 30s for most of the area, but the 20s for our northern counties. Friday, we'll heat up to highs in the 40s and 50s as the wind finally backs off.

Saturday morning, most of us will freeze ahead of average highs and breezy winds.

Sunday looks to keep the wind around as temperatures drop to the 40s but then Monday brings a hard freeze and a chance for a wintry mix during the day. We'll only heat up to the upper 20s. Tuesday there is a slightly better chance at snow but we'll heat back to near freezing.

Meteorologist Chris Martin