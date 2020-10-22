Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Roman Ruiz

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Roman Mario Ruiz.
Ruiz is a 39 year-old male, 5’09” tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Ruiz is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violation; 5 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury.
Tips for Ruiz’s location can be reported to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 App.
A tip leading to Ruiz’s arrest could earn, according to the department, up to $300.
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to, “Say It Here”.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Ghislaine Maxwell denied inappropriate action by Jeffrey Epstein in newly released 2016 deposition
- WT Ag Professors secure major USDA Grants for regional research
- Biden won’t rule out studying court-packing
- Dallas man and his late wife’s stolen identity used to commit voter fraud
- Trump spokesperson says armed men outside Florida early voting location not hired by campaign