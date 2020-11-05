Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Roger Majors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced their ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Roger Majors III.
Majors is a 42 year old male, 6’01” tall, around 170 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.
The Potter County Sheriff’s office says Majors is wanted for three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks tips be turned in to 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org. or by using the P3 Tips App.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers says that tips leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300. They also remind locals to “Say It Here”.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Ford recalls over 375,000 Explorers to fix suspension problem that caused multiple crashes
- Newsfeed Now: Voting continues in key states, Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House
- Georgia Secretary of State to hold news conference on election results at 9:30 a.m. CST
- Will we find out Thursday who the next president is?
- Update: Here’s what we know about the states still counting ballots