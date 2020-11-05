Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Roger Majors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced their ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Roger Majors III.

Majors is a 42 year old male, 6’01” tall, around 170 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Potter County Sheriff’s office says Majors is wanted for three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks tips be turned in to 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org. or by using the P3 Tips App.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers says that tips leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300. They also remind locals to “Say It Here”.

