Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Patrick Ramos, wanted for assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for tips regarding Patrick Ramos, wanted for ‘Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation w/ Previous Conviction.’
Ramos is described as a 36 year old man, 5’11” tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know Ramos’ location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
According to APD, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
