Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Nathaniel Martinez

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the “Fugitive of the Week” is Nathaniel F. Martinez.

Martinez, said APD, is a 19 year-old man around 5’06” tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Martinez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked that information about Martinez’s location be called in to 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

A tip leading to his arrest, said APD, could earn a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers encourages residents to, “Say It Here.”

