AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the “Fugitive of the Week” is Nathaniel F. Martinez.
Martinez, said APD, is a 19 year-old man around 5’06” tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Martinez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked that information about Martinez’s location be called in to 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
A tip leading to his arrest, said APD, could earn a reward of up to $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers encourages residents to, “Say It Here.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Nathaniel Martinez
- Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
- 3-year-old boy and his dog abandoned in Ohio cemetery
- Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday; Biden to deliver remarks on pandemic
- Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive