Amarillo Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week: Martin Pena

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Martin Pena Sr.
Pena is a Hispanic male, 47 years old, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Pena is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – victim under 14 years old.
Tips as to Pena’s location can be given to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips app.
A tip leading to his arrest, according to APD, could earn a reward of $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds residents to “Say It Here”.
