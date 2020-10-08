Amarillo Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week: Martin Pena

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Martin Pena Sr.

Pena is a Hispanic male, 47 years old, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Pena is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – victim under 14 years old.

Tips as to Pena’s location can be given to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips app.

A tip leading to his arrest, according to APD, could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds residents to “Say It Here”.

More from MyHighPlains.com: