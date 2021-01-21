Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Luis Garcia, Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Luis Garcia, Jr, wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for a Parole Violation and Aggravated Robbery.

Garcia is described as a 37 year old man, 5’05” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for tips to Garcia’s location to be called in at Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

An anonymous tip leading to his arrest, said APD, could earn a reward of $300.

APD asks the community to remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.