Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Luis Garcia, Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Luis Garcia, Jr, wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for a Parole Violation and Aggravated Robbery.
Garcia is described as a 37 year old man, 5’05” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for tips to Garcia’s location to be called in at Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
An anonymous tip leading to his arrest, said APD, could earn a reward of $300.
APD asks the community to remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Abbott gives remarks, holds roundtable talk on public safety at 12:15 p.m.
- Rep. Ronny Jackson named to Republican Whip Steve Scalise’s Whip Team
- Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden’s first full day in office, first White House rescue dog could increase pet adoptions
- ‘I’ll kill them all’: Florida deputy accused of threatening feds at US Capitol
- Biden to put forth new virus strategy exactly a year after 1st confirmed case in US